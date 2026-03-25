Ranveer Singh breaks down as his mother recalls the ‘harsh comments’ he hid during his era of rejection: ‘He shielded us’

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest film Dhurandhar 2, which is all set to cross Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office within just six days of release, becoming a game-changer for his career and setting a new benchmark in the Hindi film industry. But before Ranveer delivered this career-defining performance, he struggled to make a name in the industry and was even targeted for his looks.

A video of the actor on Simi Garewal’s show is going viral, in which he is seen getting teary-eyed as his mother recalls his struggles and how he shielded his parents from the harsh comments he received during auditions.

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At the show, Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani said, “He would just come home and say, ‘Mom. It is a bad day’. But being a mother, you realise that he is upset about something. He would shield us from a lot of what he went through at that time. Now, when he is successful, he comes and tells us the stories about what he actually did, and he protected us at that point of time from all the pain and rejection and comments that he had to hear. After hearing what he has to say now, you realise how much he has actually struggled, and he has come long way.”

Seeing his mother speak, Ranveer had tears in his eyes. His father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani also admitted that he wasn’t sure if his son would make it big in Bollywood. He said, “As pessimistic as it may sound, but I was like, let it happen then we will see. When he told me he signed the film, but I said I will only believe when I see it because this had happened so many times before that it took time to sink in.”

RANVEER SINGH CRIED. 💔 Ranveer broke down as his mother spoke about his struggles and the countless rejections he faced. pic.twitter.com/eULB6erPrR — CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) March 24, 2026

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Ranveer made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat under Yash Raj Films. In an old interaction, the actor had spoken about how Aditya Chopra had advised him to focus on his acting as he didn’t look like a conventional Bollywood hero. In another interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2022, Ranveer said, “I used to think that I am good looking, but then Adi sir gave me a reality check at the beginning of my career. He was like, ‘You are good looking but not in a conventional way. You are not Hrithik Roshan, so better you act well.’”

After delivering a hit debut, Ranveer went on to star in blockbusters like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, becoming one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. However, in recent years, his back-to-back films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus failed to perform at the box office. The actor made a strong comeback with Dhurandhar in December 2025, and now Dhurandhar 2 has turned out to be an even bigger success.