scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Ranveer Singh defines ‘brand India’; says ‘Our youth is pulsating with restless energy’

Recently, at the IAA Leadership Awards, Ranveer Singh was asked to define 'brand India', and he defined the country by using the word 'dynamism'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 10:41:34 am
ranveer singhRanveer Singh feels young generation of India is 'bubbling' with energy. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is always in high spirits and bustling with energy when he makes a public appearance. And, that is how he believes the young generation of India is — “pulsating with restless energy”. Recently, at the IAA Leadership Awards, the actor was asked to define ‘brand India’, and he defined the country by using the word ‘dynamism’.

When asked what he would like to say about brand India, Ranveer said, “Dynamism. We are a very dynamic country and statistically, the youngest in the world. Our youth is pulsating with restless energy. They are just bubbling. With the advent of social media, it’s almost like their access to everything happening at the global level is in the palms of their hands.”

Also read |Ranveer Singh lost brand endorsements after Ladies vs Ricky Bahl flopped: ‘Wrote my own script for my first ad’

Ranveer Singh is confident that the youngsters today will succeed faster than their predecessors. He is also ‘blown away’ with the kind of knowledge they hold about everything happening across the globe.

“The youth of the country is placed at a time in history where they will be able to achieve the unprecedented and also at a more rapid than their predecessors. I play basketball with kids who are 16-17, you know they are a completely different breed of people. The way they think and the amount they know, my mind is blown every time I am with them. Their outlook on life is different. Today, everyone wants to know what’s in the mind of the young minds of India,” Ranveer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data
Also read |Ranveer Singh has been discussing baby names with Deepika Padukone, reveals he has ‘a list prepared’

Ranveer Singh recently won the IAA (International Advertising Association) Brand Endorser of the Year award.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
Compare and contrast

How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces
Pune Inc

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport
In Kerala

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers
68th National Awards

National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, 10 celebrity photos
Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement