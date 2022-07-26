Ranveer Singh defines ‘brand India’; says ‘Our youth is pulsating with restless energy’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is always in high spirits and bustling with energy when he makes a public appearance. And, that is how he believes the young generation of India is — “pulsating with restless energy”. Recently, at the IAA Leadership Awards, the actor was asked to define ‘brand India’, and he defined the country by using the word ‘dynamism’.

When asked what he would like to say about brand India, Ranveer said, “Dynamism. We are a very dynamic country and statistically, the youngest in the world. Our youth is pulsating with restless energy. They are just bubbling. With the advent of social media, it’s almost like their access to everything happening at the global level is in the palms of their hands.”

Ranveer Singh is confident that the youngsters today will succeed faster than their predecessors. He is also ‘blown away’ with the kind of knowledge they hold about everything happening across the globe.

“The youth of the country is placed at a time in history where they will be able to achieve the unprecedented and also at a more rapid than their predecessors. I play basketball with kids who are 16-17, you know they are a completely different breed of people. The way they think and the amount they know, my mind is blown every time I am with them. Their outlook on life is different. Today, everyone wants to know what’s in the mind of the young minds of India,” Ranveer said.

Ranveer Singh recently won the IAA (International Advertising Association) Brand Endorser of the Year award.