Ranveer Singh turns DJ at his third wedding reception, watch videos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted their third wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday. The guest list included a few industrialists, Ranveer’s family friends and a section of media. After sharing the pleasantries with the guests, the couple partied with close friends and family members.

A few videos of Ranveer and Deepika partying have been shared on social media. In one of the videos, the Simmba actor turns DJ at his own party and is as energetic as ever. The other video – which has been shared by makeup designer Priyanka Gupta – has Ranveer being his crazy self. The livewire of Bollywood definitely was in high spirits at what looks like an after party.

Ranveer was also seen doing a step or two on the stage while wife Deepika attended the guests who came to bless the newlyweds. He definitely was the life of this wedding reception. The actor opted to wear an ivory ensemble from Rohit Bal that he paired with a matching shawl. Like the other wedding festivities, this one too had the couple clad in colour coordinated attires. Deepika wore an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla design which had gold Chinkari work.

Watch Ranveer Singh dance at his wedding reception

Now, DeepVeer will host their last wedding reception on December 1. Here the couple will host the who’s who of the Indian film industry. The gala evening is the much-awaited event for Bollywood buffs. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14-15 in Italy.