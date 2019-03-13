Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for London to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Deepika Padukone left for London on Tuesday night to unveil her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum. And giving her perfect company was her actor-husband Ranveer Singh. Fresh from the success of back-to-back films – Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer took time off and drove his lady love to the airport himself. Like always, the star couple was all smiles and inseparable.

Ranveer and Deepika happily posed for the shutterbugs as they entered the airport hand-in-hand. While Ranveer spotted his Gully Boy-rapper look, Deepika looked vibrant in red.

See latest photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport:

The wax figure of Deepika Padukone will be unveiled soon and the actor looked all excited. Deepika had talked about the same during a Facebook live session sometime back. “It’s an amazing feeling, to be honest. It’s fun and exciting. And in a way, I think I feel a lot of gratitude as well when you give back to your fans…,” the actor had said when asked about how she feels about getting her own wax figure at such an iconic museum.

The figure will be revealed first in London, where the actor will be standing in the august company of actors like Helen Mirren in the museum. The wax figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi will be put in place only after the London statue is disclosed to the world.

During the Facebook live, Deepika had also spoken about how standing in a queue to buy a ticket for the museum situated in London.

“The feeling of meeting someone that you may never meet in your life…the entire journey is something I will never forget. The only thing that can top that experience now is when we go back to the museum next year with my figure,” she said.

On being asked what her wax figure will be wearing, Deepika had said, “I think it will be something that represents India, because those are my roots, that’s my culture, that’s where I come from, but at the same time something that’s relatable to a global audience.”