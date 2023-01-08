scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twin in white as they return to Mumbai, see video, photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai after spending the Pathaan star's birthday together.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twinned in white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twin in white as they return to Mumbai, see video, photos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have returned from her birthday vacation. The couple celebrated her special day at an undisclosed location after a low-key New Year celebration at their Alibaug home.

On Sunday afternoon, Ranveer and Deepika were seen walking hand in hand as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. Not to miss, the couple was yet again twinning. While the duo was twinning in black when they left for the vacation, today the duo were seen in matching white attires.

Also read |Deepika Padukone, from the lens of dad Prakash Padukone, husband Ranveer Singh and mother Ujjala

At the airport, Ranveer was seen helping Deepika get inside the car.

See recent photos and video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Ranveer and Deepika are known for setting couple goals each time!

Post her birthday, Deepika shared a clip as they enjoyed the fresh breeze on a boat. She wrote along, “A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year… Happy New Year!❤️ PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings. 🎥: @ranveersingh.”

See Deepika Padukone’s birthday post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

This New Year, Ranveer and Deepika did not share any celebratory photos but seemed to have spent some quality time with each other at their Alibaug home.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 21:19 IST
Next Story

Mumbai police detain teenager for ‘raping’ minor girl

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha vacation
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘surreal’ and snowy New Year vacation in Finland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close