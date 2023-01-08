Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twin in white as they return to Mumbai, see video, photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have returned from her birthday vacation. The couple celebrated her special day at an undisclosed location after a low-key New Year celebration at their Alibaug home.

On Sunday afternoon, Ranveer and Deepika were seen walking hand in hand as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. Not to miss, the couple was yet again twinning. While the duo was twinning in black when they left for the vacation, today the duo were seen in matching white attires.

At the airport, Ranveer was seen helping Deepika get inside the car.

See recent photos and video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone:

Ranveer and Deepika are known for setting couple goals each time!

Post her birthday, Deepika shared a clip as they enjoyed the fresh breeze on a boat. She wrote along, “A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year… Happy New Year!❤️ PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings. 🎥: @ranveersingh.”

See Deepika Padukone’s birthday post:

This New Year, Ranveer and Deepika did not share any celebratory photos but seemed to have spent some quality time with each other at their Alibaug home.