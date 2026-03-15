Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Trisha, Rani Mukerji attend Eka Lakhani’s wedding, see videos

Celebrity stylist-fashion designer Eka Lakhani tied the knot with producer Ravi Bhagchandka in Mumbai on March 14. The wedding festivities were a star-studded affair, with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Trisha Krishnan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sachin Tendulkar. Yuvraj Singh and Sara Tendulkar, among others, in attendance.

Photos from the wedding and reception surfaced online and went viral on social media, offering fans a glimpse of the festivities.

In a viral picture shared by a guest from the event, Ranveer is seen dressed in an ivory kurta while Deepika wore a pink traditional outfit paired with jewellery. Their appearance drew significant attention as the two have kept a relatively low public profile in recent months.