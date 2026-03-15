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Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Trisha, Rani Mukerji attend Eka Lakhani’s wedding, see videos
Celebrity stylist-fashion designer Eka Lakhani tied the knot with producer Ravi Bhagchandka on March 14 in Mumbai.
Celebrity stylist-fashion designer Eka Lakhani tied the knot with producer Ravi Bhagchandka in Mumbai on March 14. The wedding festivities were a star-studded affair, with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Trisha Krishnan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sachin Tendulkar. Yuvraj Singh and Sara Tendulkar, among others, in attendance.
Photos from the wedding and reception surfaced online and went viral on social media, offering fans a glimpse of the festivities.
In a viral picture shared by a guest from the event, Ranveer is seen dressed in an ivory kurta while Deepika wore a pink traditional outfit paired with jewellery. Their appearance drew significant attention as the two have kept a relatively low public profile in recent months.
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Several other celebrities turned heads with their stylish looks at Eka Lakhani’s wedding. Rani Mukerji stunned in a gorgeous saree, serving major wedding fashion goals, while Sara Tendulkar and her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok were seen in regal sarees that gave a royal vibe.
Trisha Krishnan opted for a traditional purple saree paired with temple jewellery. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth also attended the celebration, dressed in elegant festive wear.
See photos from Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka’s wedding:
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Who are Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka?
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Eka Lakhani is a celebrity stylist and fashion designer who has worked on several major films, including Dunki, Leo, Thug Life and the two Ponniyin Selvan films. Known for her distinctive fashion sensibility, she has collaborated with many leading stars across Hindi and South Indian cinema.
Ravi Bhagchandka, meanwhile, is a film producer and entrepreneur. He is best known for producing the biographical documentary Sachin: A Billion Dreams, based on the life of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
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