Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to launch ‘Gajanana’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will do the ‘maha aarti’ at the “Gajanana” launch, to be held at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi, at Pune on Tuesday (September 15).

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated on Thursday, actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will launch “Gajanana”, a track from their new movie “Bajirao Mastani”. The song is said to be dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

“Launching the powerful “GAJANANA” Aarti tomorrow! #BajiraoMastani,” Ranveer posted on his Twitter page on Monday.

His message was accompanied by an image of Lord Ganesha, and super-imposed on it is a message which reads: “Witness history being created with a Guinness World Record for largest crowd forming a human still of the mosaic image of Ganapati.”

“Bajirao Mastani”, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a period drama starring Ranveer as the 18th century Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I, while his love interest, Mastani, is essayed by Deepika. National Award-winning actress Priyanka Chopra portrays Kashibai, the first wife of Bajirao.

The film will release on December 18.

Given Bhansali’s repertoire of making larger than life films with appealing location, incredible costumes and spectacular scenes, hopes are high from “Bajirao Mastani”.

