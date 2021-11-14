Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can’t let go of each other’s hands on third wedding anniversary. Watch video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Sunday. DeepVeer, as their fans fondly call them, got married in 2018 in a dreamy wedding in Lake Como, Italy. To celebrate their special day, the couple is off to Dehradun.

Ranveer and Deepika were seen hand-in-hand at the Dehradun airport and their fans are all heart, and are waiting for more photos of them.

See Ranveer and Deepika’s airport video here:

On their second wedding anniversary, they shared unseen pictures on Instagram from one of their pre-wedding functions. Sharing photos from their wedding, Ranveer had captioned his post, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary meri guidya @deepikapadukone.” Deepika too had shared the same pictures and wrote, “Two peas in a pod… Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me…”

On the work front, Ranveer recently made made his television debut as a quizmaster for Color’s show The Big Picture. Quite often, he refers to Deepika as ‘Biwi No 1’ on the show. Ranveer is also busy shooting for his next film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, which is a directorial comeback for Karan Johar and stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in the upcoming sports drama 83, where Ranveer will play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, and Deepika will portray his wife Romi Dev.