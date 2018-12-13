Ranveer Singh: My wife gives 100 percent to whatever she does

Actor Ranveer Singh says he is extremely proud of his wife and actress Deepika Padukone who always gives her 100 percent to whatever she does.

This weekend, Ranveer will be seen as a guest on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show.

While shooting for the episode, Ranveer was left impressed with contestant Aishwarya Pandit’s performance. She sang “Nagada sang dhol” from the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, starring Ranveer and Deepika.

As he reminisced the days of shooting for the song, the newlywed spoke highly about Deepika, read a statement.

“This song brings back so many memories. I had barely been introduced to Deepika back then and it was just limited to an attraction at that point in time. When I saw her perform to ‘Nagada…’, things changed, and I started respecting her even more as an artiste,” Ranveer said.

“I am extremely proud of my wife who always gives her 100 percent to whatever she does. I remember, that year she had five blockbuster films back-to-back. Hard work always pays off,” he added.

The star couple had a lavish wedding spread across India and Europe, where they tied the knot in Italy in November in a hush-hush affair. It was followed by three receptions: one in Bengaluru and two in Mumbai.

The actor will next be seen in Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, that is scheduled to release on December 28. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan.