Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone served meals from five-star hotels to paparazzi at their wedding: ‘They treated us extremely well’

Every time there is a celebrity wedding, along with inside pictures, we often see videos capturing the chaos in which paparazzi cover the celebrations. There are stories of photographers sleeping on roads and sometimes even getting in an altercation, all in the hopes for getting that one prized shot. However, there were two weddings where things were surprisingly calm — the weddings of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 2018, and that of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024.

While the festivities of the Ambani wedding went on for months, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot at Lake Como, where they held two ceremonies — a traditional Konkani ceremony followed by a Sindhi ceremony. The festivities later continued in India, with the couple hosting multiple wedding receptions. At each of these high-society gatherings, paparazzi were reportedly given special attention with warm hospitality.