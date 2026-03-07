Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone served meals from five-star hotels to paparazzi at their wedding: ‘They treated us extremely well’
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted multiple wedding receptions in India after tying the knot in Italy.
Every time there is a celebrity wedding, along with inside pictures, we often see videos capturing the chaos in which paparazzi cover the celebrations. There are stories of photographers sleeping on roads and sometimes even getting in an altercation, all in the hopes for getting that one prized shot. However, there were two weddings where things were surprisingly calm — the weddings of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 2018, and that of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024.
While the festivities of the Ambani wedding went on for months, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot at Lake Como, where they held two ceremonies — a traditional Konkani ceremony followed by a Sindhi ceremony. The festivities later continued in India, with the couple hosting multiple wedding receptions. At each of these high-society gatherings, paparazzi were reportedly given special attention with warm hospitality.
Paparazzo Snehkumar Zala recently spoke to Hindi Rush and recalled covering the Ram-Leela couple’s extravagant wedding receptions, saying the duo have always been kind and respectful to the paparazzi. He said, “They both behave very nicely. They pose for the paps at all the events. We have had only good moments with them. When I was new to the industry, I had gone to cover their wedding. They made sure to get clicked with the paps. They had hosted multiple wedding receptions — about three of them — and at each event, they treated the media extremely well. They served good food and sweets at a proper five-star hotel. The arrangements were excellent. It was too fun to cover their wedding.”
ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates: Aditya Dhar narrates how Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi became Hamza. Watch
He added that another wedding that was exceptionally organised and respectful towards the paparazzi was that of Anant and Radhika in 2024. He said, “Similarly, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant invited the paps along with their family members to attend their wedding. We personally went and greeted them on the stage.”
Anant and Radhika’s celebrations included multiple pre-wedding events in Jamnagar, followed by a luxury cruise around Europe and then a week-long wedding celebration in Mumbai. Special langars were also set up outside Antilia for commoners for nearly a month, while paparazzi covering the festivities were also treated with respect.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05