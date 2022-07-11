Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone hold hands as they return from their vacation, fans point out at Ranveer’s bag. Here’s why

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai late on Sunday after their holiday. The Bollywood power couple were there to celebrate Ranveer’s birthday at an undisclosed location, presumably on a beach-side.

Ranveer and Deepika were spotted exiting the airport hand-in-hand. They even stopped to pose for the paparazzi before hopping in their car. Ranveer wore a coordinated orange-red outfit while Deepika kept her travel look light and easy in white tracks. While fans couldn’t get enough of the two actors, many also interestingly pointed out at Ranveer carrying a sling bag exactly like Alia Bhatt carried upon her return from Heart of Stone’s filming a day before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Ranveer, who turned 37 on July 6, appeared in the latest episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. Titled Ranveer vs Wild, it had the Bollywood actor navigating through the dense jungles of Siberia to fetch the rare Serbica Ramonda flower for is Deepika. He also revealed the moment he met Deepika for the first time.

“In our first reading, I remember sitting at the lunch table (at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house). He lives by the seaside, so there’s breeze blowing in this direction. I’m sitting here, ready for the reading, I know Deepika is going to come, and I’m already excited about it. I’ll never forget, the doorbell rang and I looked at these big wooden doors opening. She was wearing all-white and the breeze blew just at that time. It was almost like time had slowed down, in slow-motion, she walks through the door, hair all flying with the breeze. She was looking like an absolute vision in white. That was it. That moment was it for me!” he said.