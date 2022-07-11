scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone hold hands as they return from their vacation, fans point out at Ranveer’s bag. Here’s why

Ranveer Singh rang in his 37th birthday with wife Deepika Padukone at an undisclosed location, presumably on a beach-side vacation recently. The couple returned to Mumbai on Sunday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 10:13:06 am
ranveer singh with deepika padukoneRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone retuned to Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/Manav Manglani)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai late on Sunday after their holiday. The Bollywood power couple were there to celebrate Ranveer’s birthday at an undisclosed location, presumably on a beach-side.

Ranveer and Deepika were spotted exiting the airport hand-in-hand. They even stopped to pose for the paparazzi before hopping in their car. Ranveer wore a coordinated orange-red outfit while Deepika kept her travel look light and easy in white tracks. While fans couldn’t get enough of the two actors, many also interestingly pointed out at Ranveer carrying a sling bag exactly like Alia Bhatt carried upon her return from Heart of Stone’s filming a day before.

Also read |Ranveer Singh celebrates birthday in signature Ranveer style, shares fun selfie from vacation: ‘Peak me’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Ranveer, who turned 37 on July 6, appeared in the latest episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. Titled Ranveer vs Wild, it had the Bollywood actor navigating through the dense jungles of Siberia to fetch the rare Serbica Ramonda flower for is Deepika. He also revealed the moment he met Deepika for the first time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...Premium
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%Premium
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...Premium
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...
Also read |On Koffee with Karan, Ranveer Singh reveals he was ‘unceremoniously dropped’ from Bombay Velvet, replaced by Ranbir Kapoor

“In our first reading, I remember sitting at the lunch table (at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house). He lives by the seaside, so there’s breeze blowing in this direction. I’m sitting here, ready for the reading, I know Deepika is going to come, and I’m already excited about it. I’ll never forget, the doorbell rang and I looked at these big wooden doors opening. She was wearing all-white and the breeze blew just at that time. It was almost like time had slowed down, in slow-motion, she walks through the door, hair all flying with the breeze. She was looking like an absolute vision in white. That was it. That moment was it for me!” he said.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, 10 celebrity photos
Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement