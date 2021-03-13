Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone play peek-a-boo with fans, see photo

Any glimpse of power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is a treat for their fans, and nothing’s better than the star themselves sharing moments from their lives with their followers. Days after Deepika posted a video of the couple acing the twerk challenge, Ranveer on Saturday shared a picture of himself with his life partner.

While Ranveer is seen in a light green sweatshirt teamed with a grey cap, Deepika seems to be sporting a woollen coat accessorised with a muffler and a cute cap. “Peek-a-boo. @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer Singh shared in the caption.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon appear in Kabir Khan’s 83, based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer Singh plays former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife, Romi Bhatia. 83, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salem and Amy Virk, will arrive in theatres on June 4.

Ranveer Singh also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty-directed Cirkus in his kitty. The actor will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, Shakun Batra’s relationship drama and the Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas.