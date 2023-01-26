scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
When Ranveer Singh predicted Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ would become a rage: ‘Aag lag jayegi’

Last year, Ranveer Singh teased that he had made the most of his privileges as Deepika Padukone's husband and gotten a sneak peek at her look in the Pathaan song "Besharam Rang."

ranveer singh deepika padukoneRanveer Singh got a sneak peek of 'Besharam Rang' last year.
When Ranveer Singh predicted Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ would become a rage: ‘Aag lag jayegi’
Nobody could have predicted the controversy around the Pathaan song “Besharam Rang”, but Ranveer Singh certainly called it on one front. Back in March 2022, he said that he had seen a sneak peek of his wife Deepika Padukone’s look in the song, and predicted, “Aag lag jayegi screen pe.”

In an video shared by Ranveer, he said that Deepika was shooting for “Besharam Rang” in Spain, and that he had not only heard the song, but had also seen what Deepika would be wearing in the scene. He described the track as a trademark collaboration between director Siddharth Anand and composer duo Vishal-Sheykhar, probably suggesting that it sound similar to the War song “Ghungroo”.

Pathaan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan revives Bollywood with blockbuster Rs 52 crore opening, likely to enter Rs 100 cr club on Republic Day

“My wife is out of town. She is in Spain shooting for this big actioner for Yash Raj with ‘the king’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘sexy sexy’ John Abraham,” Ranveer said, adding, “She was telling me you need to look at John’s body. I was like, ‘Yeah baby, I know. He’s got one hot bod on him’.” He continued, “I have heard the song, it’s amazing. It’s got that feel… It’s exciting because I have the privilege of being her husband so she gives me a sneak peek of how she’s looking, and (rolls his eyes) my god. You guys will have to wait for it, man. She’s just scorching it. Super fit and super glamorous. Shaleena (Nathani) is styling her. I have seen a sneak peek and it looks like aag lag jayegi screen pe. So that’s the wifey update!”

 

“Besharam Rang” indeed set fire to the internet when it was released online some weeks ago, but almost immediately, it also attracted controversy when a certain section of the public felt it offended their religious sentiments. Calls for a ban on the movie were made by certain groups, and even the CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said that the filmmakers would need to make adjustments to the song sequence, in which Deepika was shown wearing an orange bikini. The colour saffron is associated with the Hindu religion.

Fans were delighted to discover that the visuals had been left largely untampered in the theatrical version of the film. Pathaan was released to euphoric response on Wednesday. The film has grossed over Rs 100 crore globally, and broke the record for the biggest ever single-day haul for a Hindi film, with approximately Rs 53 crore on day one.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 14:06 IST
India, Egypt sign pact to exchange TV, radio programmes

