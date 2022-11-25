scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Construction begins on Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s new home worth Rs 119 crore, watch video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's new home in Mumbai is reportedly located close to Shah Rukh Khan's palatial home Mannat and Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment.

ranveer deepikaRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been married for four years now. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh performed Griha Pravesh Puja at their newly-bought Alibaugh home a few months back. Now, the couple is looking forward to moving into their Mumbai quadruplex which is now under construction. Going by the viral videos of their house on the internet, the couple might have to wait for a bit before stepping foot in their sea-facing house.

In a clip which is shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, there is a high-rise building which is being constructed by Nagpal Developers. A small screen outside the building shows how it will look after construction. The building in the video is reportedly located close to Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial home Mannat. It is also closer to Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment.

 

Earlier, PTI had reported that the actors have bought the apartment spread across floors 16, 17, 18 and 19 of Sagar Resham, a building at Bandstand. It costed them Rs 119 crore. The report also stated that Ranveer and Deepika had been looking for a house in Mumbai’s Juhu and Bandra for nearly three years now. They finally zeroed in on Sagar Resham.

Speaking about the same at Filmfare Awards 2022, Ranveer said, “I finally bought my own place after 12 years. Deepika has hired an interior designer from Bengaluru to decorate the place. It’s been 10 years of us being together.”

Currently, Deepika Padukone is busy with her business venture, a modern self-care brand. Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of his two films, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 11:26:54 am
