Newlyweds Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone dance the night away at Mumbai party

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently tied the knot with Deepika Padukone, was seen dancing the night away on Saturday at a party thrown by his sister Ritika Bhavnani in Mumbai. A fan page has given a sneak-peek into the party with a video that sums up how happy Ranveer is in his new phase of life. The fan page also shared multiple images of the new bride, Deepika Padukone, who looked like she was having a lot of fun at the bash with her partner Ranveer. The two celebrated their wedding by dancing together.

The party celebrated the wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer and it seems only close family friends were invited to the bash. While we saw Ranveer flaunting his designer Manish Arora attire, Deepika flaunted a beautiful lehenga.

On Saturday morning, designer Manish Arora shared exclusive images of Ranveer dressed in bright and happy colours. He wrote, “When my friend and one of the best actors in India asks me to make clothes for his wedding party this is what is the result @ranveersingh my love congratulations it’s been crazy fun to dress you up yet again and it’s just the beginning ! Next should be burning man?;-)”

This is Deepika-Ranveer’s first party in Mumbai after hosting a grand reception in Bangalore. The two will host two more receptions in the city. While one will be for Bollywood fraternity on December 1, the other is said to be for Ranveer’s family members and close friends, according to sources.

Not just the reception and parties, DeepVeer (as their fans call them) wedding gifts have also become talk of the town. The couple gave their guests handwritten notes in silver-plated frames.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy on November 14 and 15 in the presence of a few close friends and family members.