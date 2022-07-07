Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone’s mom took time to warm up to him: ‘She didn’t know what to make of me’

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will soon be gracing the pilot episode of filmmaker Karan Johar’s fun chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7. During the episode, the actors will share titbits about their professional as well as personal lives. Ranveer and Alia are working together in Karan’s next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On his fifth appearance of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh opened up about a host of things, including his in-laws, Deepika Padukone’s parents. Stating that now her parents have of course accepted him as family, but things were not always this smooth. In fact, to make things easier for them, Ranveer has even adapted in terms of his wardrobe, stating that he has a different wardrobe altogether for his visits to Bengaluru.

“I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off,” the actor said. “Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom,” Ranveer said.

Alia, who married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, also spoke about life after marriage. When Karan asked her about one marriage ‘myth’ that got busted after she tied the knot, Alia replied, “There is no such thing as suhagraat, you are tired.” She also spoke about the Kapoors and how the family sticks together.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently filming Karan’s directorial comeback, the family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The duo has previously shared screen space in Zoya Akhtar’s acclaimed Gully Boy. The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his kitty.

Koffee With Karan will telecast on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7.