Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif?

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram photos are amazing.

While Ranveer Singh was seen flaunting his strong fashion sense on Instagram, Deepika Padukone was all smiles in a black and white photo. From Katrina Kaif to GQ’s newest cover girl Nushrat Bharucha, here are all the latest social media posts of your favourite Bollywood stars.

Ranveer Singh, who has Gully Boy and Simbaa in his kitty, shared a drool-worthy photo of himself on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone shared a black and white photo of herself in a turtleneck t-shirt and captioned it, "sunshine in my turtleneck."

Katrina Kaif wished her dear friend and Salman Khan 's sister Arpita Khan on her birthday. Sharing a photo of herself and Arpita, Katrina wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @arpitakhansharma love u forever and always … ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Sharing the photo, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Films to shoots to ads to posts, and infinite scrolls. Happy to have my squad keep me grounded and connected to the Real Flavours Of Life!! Good to log off, hear music, grab a snack, chat with friends, than realising later… life just passed by!!"

Priyanka Chopra bid an emotional goodbye to Quantico and wrote, “Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies.”

Shraddha Kapoor shared a beautiful photo from Stree promotions. The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi, will release on August 31.

Nushrat Bharucha is the latest cover girl of GQ. She is seen oozing hotness in clicks from the photoshoot.

