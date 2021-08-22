Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone host family lunch for actor’s mother Anju Bhavnani’s birthday, see pics

It is Ranveer Singh’s mother’s birthday today, and to make it special, the actor along with his parents Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, wife Deepika Padukone, and sister Ritika Bhavnani went for lunch at Bastian in Mumbai’s Worli. They were also accompanied by Deepika’s parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone.

The actor looked dapper, while ladylove Deepika shone bright in red and black. Post the birthday party, Ranveer came out to pose for the shutterbugs with Padukone and his mother.

Ranveer, who is quite close to his mother, was seen planting a kiss on her forehead. Ranveer and Deepika also posed together. Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Ranveer’s elder sister Ritika were clicked by the photographers too.

Here are some videos and photos of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and other family members:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, while Deepika recently wrapped her untitled Shakun Batra movie.

Ranveer and Deepika will also be seen in their next film together, the Kabir Khan directorial, 83.