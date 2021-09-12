Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a ‘smashing time’ with PV Sindhu. See photo

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, lovingly referred to as DeepVeer, spent time with the national badminton sensation P. V. Sindhu recently.

Ranveer shared a photo of himself with Deepika and P. V. Sindhu on his Instagram account and wrote, “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone 🥂.”

Sindhu wrote in the comments that she had a “lovely” time with the couple. “Looking forward to see you soon,” she wrote with a hug emoji.

Sindhu won a bronze medal for the country in the Tokyo Olympic Games held earlier this year. This is her consecutive medal in Olympics after 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of much-delayed sports drama 83. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team. He plays the role of the then skipper of the team, Kapil Dev.

The film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR. Man Singh.

Deepika also features as Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev’s wife, in 83. She was last seen in 2020’s Chhapaak, based on the life of an acid attack survivor. She will share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi remake of The Intern. The two will also share the screen space in Nag Ashwin’s film, which stars Prabhas in the lead role.