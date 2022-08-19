Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently performed a simple Griha Pravesh pooja at their new home in Alibaug. The pooja was attended by family members and close friends.
Ranveer shared a few glimpses of the pooja on his Instagram stories. The couple is seen colour coordinated in casual white clothes for the pooja. They even had a hawan, usually done to bring positive vibes to the house.
Check out the pictures below :-
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018. The couple fell in love during the filming of their movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.
Subscriber Only Stories
Recently, Ranveer was in the news for his nude photoshoot for a magazine. While his photoshoot was tagged as ‘obscene’ by certain people, his friends and colleagues showed immense support to the actor. Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan were among celebrities who spoke in favour of Ranveer.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.
How do I know I have kidney stones?
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone perform Griha Pravesh pooja at their new Alibaug home, see photos
How do I know I have kidney stones?
The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings
India women’s T20 & ODI team for England tour announced
Kanye West defends Yeezy Gap ‘trash bag’ display: ‘Not here to apologise about my ideas’
Rs 100-cr drug bust case: HC grants bail to two accused over prolonged trial
Rs 70,000 for police job: Gang of four fake cops arrested in Bihar
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may never be cast as a lead in Indian films
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir
‘What happens to our GPUs?’: Indian crypto miners worried as Ethereum moves to Proof-of-Stake
Chelsea’s Kante facing weeks out with muscle injury
Supertech demolition: Deadline 9 days away, charging process of one tower completed