Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone perform Griha Pravesh pooja at their new Alibaug home, see photos

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently performed a simple Griha Pravesh pooja at their new home in Alibaug. The pooja was attended by family members and close friends.

Ranveer shared a few glimpses of the pooja on his Instagram stories. The couple is seen colour coordinated in casual white clothes for the pooja. They even had a hawan, usually done to bring positive vibes to the house.

Check out the pictures below :-

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018. The couple fell in love during the filming of their movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.

Recently, Ranveer was in the news for his nude photoshoot for a magazine. While his photoshoot was tagged as ‘obscene’ by certain people, his friends and colleagues showed immense support to the actor. Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan were among celebrities who spoke in favour of Ranveer.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.