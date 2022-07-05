Ranveer Singh says he is learning Konkani for his future children, Deepika Padukone blushes: ‘When we do have children…’

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently attended an NRI convention in San Jose, California which was hosted by the Konkani community of the area. The videos from the event were widely shared on social media. Deepika participated in a conversation at the event, and Ranveer also took the stage.

Ranveer, at the event, was heard speaking in Konkani as DP cheered him on saying “Well done.” In one of the videos, Ranveer said, “I am in a position where I can understand all of Konkani seamlessly but there is a reason behind this, it’s because when we do have children I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding.”

In another video shared on Twitter, fans were heard yelling out “We love you” to DP as she responded “I’m a married woman now. Behave” and started laughing.

Other videos and photos from the event were shared on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer were accompanied by her parents Prakash and Ujjala, and her sister Anisha on their US trip. The family previously attended a Shankar Mahadevan concert and had a gala time in the audience. Ranveer even joined Shankar on the stage.

On the film front, Ranveer was last seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. His upcoming films include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Deepika, who was recently on the jury of Cannes Film festival 2022, was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her upcoming films include Pathaan, Fighter, Project K and the Hindi adaptation of The Intern.