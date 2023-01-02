Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twin in black as they make first public appearance of 2023 at the Mumbai airport, see video

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone have certainly taken away the Monday blues of the year 2023 of their fans. The power couple made a stylish outing this morning at the Mumbai airport. While the couple was seen holding hands as they walked inside the airport, the uber cool look of Deepika and Ranveer is getting a lot of love.

In a video shared on our paparazzo account, Ranveer first got down the car and open the car’s door for his wife Deepika. Deepika flashed a big smile while posing for the paparazzi as the couple walked hand in hand.

This New Years’, Ranveer and Deepika did not share any celebration photos of themselves but seemed to have spent some quality time with each other at their Alibaug home.

See the latest video of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone:

Ranveer was seen in a white tee and black pants paired with a long black overcoat and white shoes, while Deepika was seen in a long black shirt dress paired with a black overcoat and white shoes.

It was only Ranveer who shared a cryptic video wishing New Year. Ranveer shared a clip from the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer classic Forrest Gump, and wrote, “I feel you, Lieutenant Dan 🎉 🎊 #HappyNewYear.” Many wondered why Ranveer shared such a post.

Ranveer saw the release of his film Cirkus on December 23 but the film failed to impress the critics or the audience. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it boasted of a huge ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Deepika also had a dance number titled Current Laga with Ranveer in the film.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while Deepika will be seen in the upcoming film, Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.