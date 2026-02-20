Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make first public appearance for Prakash Padukone following Rs 10 crore extortion threat

A few days after an extortion threat led them to step up security at their Mumbai residence, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first public appearance to support her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone. The couple attended a session titled Beyond Winning: What Sports Cultivate in Children at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Thursday, where Prakash Padukone was among the speakers.

Deepika’s mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, was also present at the event. Photos from the evening are doing the rounds on social media. In one picture, Ranveer and Deepika are seen seated in the audience alongside Anju. Ranveer is applauding, while Deepika smiles as a member of the audience asks a question. Another image shows the three watching attentively as someone speaks.

Deepika was also spotted on stage with her father, posing with other guests at the session. Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child, was also seen on stage.

For the outing, Deepika chose a simple white ethnic ensemble, while Ranveer went with a classic black trouser suit paired with a white T-shirt and blazer.

Their appearance comes shortly after the couple heightened security outside their home following threatening messages allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Ranveer Singh gets Rs 10 crore extortion message

On February 2, Ranveer’s manager received an audio message through a talent management company associated with the actor’s work. Sources claim the message was sent by boxer-turned-gangster Hari Chand Jaat, also known as Harry Boxer, an operative of the gang, demanding over Rs 10 crore.

In the clip, Boxer demanded “over Rs 10 crores” and told the manager “to check his voice on YouTube if he had any doubts that it was actually Boxer calling.” According to NDTV, the extortion demand came from a US phone number, prompting Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch to reach out to US authorities for further details.

A second threat surfaced on February 13, addressed to Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, warning them to comply with the demands. In one such message, the caller, claiming to be Harry Boxer, alleged that the actor had “gone back on his word” and issued a warning. “Ranveer Singh we will deal with you in a way that your next seven generations will remember. You are very fond of giving people advice and telling them to file a police complaint. Fine. You too have filed a police complaint. No problem.”

The message went on to claim knowledge of the actor’s staff and their movements. “We have complete details of every manager and every person who works with you. Where they live. When they leave the office. When they return. Where their families stay. We will not tell you anything. We will start targeting the people working under you. Then you will come to your senses.”

The warning also mentioned Rohit Shetty and urged the film industry to “fall in line.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, which earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in Dhurandhar 2, scheduled for release on March 19.

Deepika will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, slated for a December 2026 release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.