Monday, July 04, 2022
Ranveer Singh says ‘I’m so scared of my mother-in-law’ as he joins Deepika Padukone, her family at Shankar Mahadevan’s concert

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen letting their hair down at Shankar Mahadevan's concert in the US. Watch all videos here

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 4, 2022 2:07:33 pm
shankar mahadevan, deepika padukoneRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoy their time at Shankar Mahadevan's concert. (Photo: Deepika fanclub)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were captured having a fun time in the United States as they attended a concert by Shankar Mahadevan. The couple was also accompanied by Deepika’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha. The family was seen letting their hair down at the event which happened in San Jose, California. They also got clicked with Shankar and his wife Sangeeta Mahadevan.

In the pictures, Deepika, Ranveer and the family have been clicked in Indian outfits. While the Piku actor looked pretty in a green suit, Ranveer donned a yellow kurta. The videos going viral from the event sees the couple dancing on Dil Chahta Hai song “Koi Kahe”. In another video shared by fans, Shankar Mahadevan is seen singing the birthday song for Ranveer, as wife Deepika and the crowd join him. The actor will turn 37 on Wednesday.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor recalls he always had a ‘good time working with Deepika Padukone’: ‘I’ve never been so surprised by an actor’s growth’

 

 

Another video from the concert has Ranveer talking about his mother-in-law from the stage as Shankar Mahadevan stands next to him. He says, “I was given strict instruction to not do this. I am so scared of my mother-in-law, you guys have no idea. She is sitting in the front row wagging her finger at me.”

Watch video |Ranveer vs Wild trailer: Ranveer Singh smears wolf poop on his face, wonders if he should eat ‘puss ke pakode’ with ‘bade bhaiya’ Bear Grylls

Earlier Deepika Padukone attended the Konkani Sammelan with Ranveer Singh in San Jose. The actor was the chief guest at the special cultural event. Ranveer, on the other hand, was in London recently, and even had a reunion with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan co-star Alia Bhatt and director Karan Johar.

On the work front, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in December this year. Deepika, on the other hand has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas in her kitty. She will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the remake of The Intern.

