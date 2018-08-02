Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turn heads at Disneyland

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been making news for their rumoured impending wedding later this year. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been making news for their rumoured impending wedding later this year.

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh aren’t delivering power-packed performances onscreen, they love to give their fans a sneak peek at their personal lives. And the latest one is coming straight from Disneyland in Orlando.

Several videos and photos have once again emerged on their fan pages. This time, the rumoured couple is seen being all touristy and strolling around the place hand-in-hand. ‘DeepVeer’, as their fans call them, are apparently on a secret vacation. But surely it is difficult for this good-looking couple to ditch the cameras.

As per some reports, Deepika’s younger sister Anisha can also be spotted faintly in one of the videos that have gone viral from Disneyland.

Check out all the videos and photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from Disneyland in Orlando

Ranveer and Deepika have always given their fans massive couple goals. While the two continue to stay mum about their alleged relationship, their wedding plans have been hogging headlines for months now.

Also read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to tie the knot in November?

According to Filmfare, the two actors are set to tie the knot on November 10. It stated that the Roka ceremony is already done and the wedding might be held in Italy or Bangalore. It has been reported that preparations are underway and the families are on a wedding shopping spree.

While we await any confirmation from Ranveer and Deepika’s end, the way they continue to steal moments with each other, away from the media glare, leaves many guessing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd