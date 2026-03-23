Inside Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s quiet Dhurandhar 2 success celebration; Alia Bhatt shares review: ‘Jaskirat Singh Rangi is everything’

With Rs 700 crore in worldwide box office collections, Dhurandhar 2 is on a spree to break box office records. While the film and its lead actor, Ranveer Singh, have been getting praise for his portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari from all quarters, fans had been wondering why his wife and actor Deepika Padukone had stayed mum on the film’s success. On Sunday, she seemingly squashed all speculation as the couple were seen stepping out in Mumbai’s Worli for a lunch following the film’s massive success.

The couple were clicked coming out of the restaurant Maaslli Seafood. Both Deepika and Ranveer kept it casual—while Deepika wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans, Ranveer opted for a relaxed look in a blue T-shirt and jeans. The couple were swarmed by a sea of fans who had gathered outside the restaurant to get a glimpse of them. A team of bodyguards had to help them reach their car. As fans cheered for Ranveer and his latest film, Deepika was seen quietly making her way to the car, smiling like a proud partner. The moment reflected how she chose to offer her quiet support to Ranveer, for whom Dhurandhar 2 has been a career-altering film.