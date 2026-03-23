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Inside Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s quiet Dhurandhar 2 success celebration; Alia Bhatt shares review: ‘Jaskirat Singh Rangi is everything’
As Dhurandhar 2 crossed Rs 700 cr mark at the BO on Sunday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen enjoying the film's success as they stepped out in Mumbai's Worli for a lunch date.
With Rs 700 crore in worldwide box office collections, Dhurandhar 2 is on a spree to break box office records. While the film and its lead actor, Ranveer Singh, have been getting praise for his portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari from all quarters, fans had been wondering why his wife and actor Deepika Padukone had stayed mum on the film’s success. On Sunday, she seemingly squashed all speculation as the couple were seen stepping out in Mumbai’s Worli for a lunch following the film’s massive success.
The couple were clicked coming out of the restaurant Maaslli Seafood. Both Deepika and Ranveer kept it casual—while Deepika wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans, Ranveer opted for a relaxed look in a blue T-shirt and jeans. The couple were swarmed by a sea of fans who had gathered outside the restaurant to get a glimpse of them. A team of bodyguards had to help them reach their car. As fans cheered for Ranveer and his latest film, Deepika was seen quietly making her way to the car, smiling like a proud partner. The moment reflected how she chose to offer her quiet support to Ranveer, for whom Dhurandhar 2 has been a career-altering film.
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Later, a photo of the couple posing with staff members of the restaurant also made its way to social media. A few days ago, Deepika was also seen enjoying Sitarist Rishab Sharma’s concert in Mumbai with Ranveer’s mother and sister.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with the staff of Maaslli Restaurant in Mumbai today 😍♥️ #deepveer #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/4qSOW7JeIW
— DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) March 22, 2026
While the Dhurandhar 2 craze continues to soar, Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt has joined the bandwagon in praising the film. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the film and wrote, “Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment..is everything (red heart emoji) the magic of the director and the actor in complete sync! Congratulations Team Dhurandhar for this historic run at the movies.”
Earlier, Alia’s husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor had also praised the Ranveer Singh-starrer. During a live Instagram session, Ranbir said that he had loved Dhurandhar’s first part, which released in December 2025. He said, “Current favourite movie? The last current favourite movie, I guess, was Dhurandhar. I absolutely loved that film. I think the entire cast and crew really smashed it, and really good times at the movies.”