Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate Devi’s first Diwali at Bengaluru home. See photos

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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Diwali at Deepika’s family house in Bengaluru. A picture of the couple with the family has since gone viral on social media. This was their second daughter Devi’s first Diwali, making it even more special for the family. The couple welcomed their baby girl in September.
In the picture, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen posing with Deepika parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjawala Padukone as well as the actor’s sister Anisha and a few close friends. In other photos, the couple is seen wearing bright colours. While Ranveer opted for a purple Kurta set with a waist coat, Deepika wore a yellow suit.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with Deepika’s mom, dad and sister for Diwali in Bangalore 😍❤️ #deepveer https://t.co/BVbQtKsNDc
— DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) November 11, 2026
Amid the Diwali celebrations, Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather De Ram Hingorani died at the age of 96. The family remembered his legacy and celebrated his life.
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Ranveer’s maternal cousin Saymya Hingorani shared some pictures and videos of Dr Ram and penned an emotional note.
She wrote: “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned. My Dadu, Dr Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja. I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together. Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save a scoop of icecream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om.”
Ranveer is yet to react.
Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Dhurandhar franchise which became a Rs 3000 success at the box office. Now, he is working on Pralay, which will mark the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, the son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The film will also star Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role.