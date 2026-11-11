Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate Devi’s first Diwali at Bengaluru home. See photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Diwali at Deepika’s family house in Bengaluru. A picture of the couple with the family has since gone viral on social media. This was their second daughter Devi’s first Diwali, making it even more special for the family. The couple welcomed their baby girl in September.

In the picture, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen posing with Deepika parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjawala Padukone as well as the actor’s sister Anisha and a few close friends. In other photos, the couple is seen wearing bright colours. While Ranveer opted for a purple Kurta set with a waist coat, Deepika wore a yellow suit.