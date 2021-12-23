Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone burn the dance floor at 83 after-party, dance to Bijlee Bijlee. Watch

A grand premiere for 83 was held on Wednesday, with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. While social media has been abuzz with positive word about the Ranveer Singh-starrer, videos featuring him and Deepika Padukone, grooving together at an after-party are winning hearts. Dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s “Lover” and Harrdy Sandhu’s “Bijlee Bijlee”, the couple can be seen matching steps along with co-stars Harrdy and Sahil Khattar.

In the video, Ranveer joined Deepika on the dance floor. Holding her in his arms, he grooved along with Harrdy and Sahil, while Deepika matched steps, giving him romantic glances. Paps captured them dancing to “Bijlee Bijlee” even as they bid goodbye to their guests.

Earlier today, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an appreciation post after watching 83. Lauding Ranveer Singh for transforming himself into Kapil Dev, the director wrote, “I saw myself believing that @ranveersingh had transformed into the Legend Kapil Dev with the ease and genius of a bonafide veteran! He is so so good that’s it’s almost unbelievable at so many points! Restrain and power all at once! He has hit it out of the stadium! ❤️❤️❤️My hugest congratulations to the entire cast, crew and all the proud producers of this magnificent movie!”

The filmmaker also penned his thoughts on director Kabir Khan and praised how he successfully managed to recreate the historical moment. “There is no room for cinematic licenses and distortion of facts for dramatic impact… which is exactly why #83thefilm is such a monumental achievement …. It sucks you into that year… that World Cup, that team, that political climate, that mad fandom frenzy… I saw myself rooting for every member of that historic team… Laughing and crying with each one of them … I saw myself rooting for Kabir Khan and his maestro ability of story telling…. Taking an arduous task and perfecting it like a mega methodical master! Salute!,” he wrote.

With just a day to go to its release, trade analysts believe 83 will be a ‘super blockbuster’ and will ‘create history’ at the box office.