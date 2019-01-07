Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai after short holiday

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening.

The newlyweds were, reportedly, in Sri Lanka for their honeymoon and New Year vacation.

In the latest photos of Deepika and Ranveer, we can see them all smiles. They waved for the shutterbugs and the Simmba star was all protective of his wife as always.

Scroll to see photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh back in Mumbai:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is ruling the box office with his latest release Simmba. He is gearing up for the promotions of his upcoming film Gully Boy. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will soon begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.