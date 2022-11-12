Ranveer Singh talks about the ‘darkest period’ in the world as he gets honoured in Marrakech, dances to ‘Malhari’. Watch

Ranveer Singh, who has been getting many awards for his performance in Kabir Khan’s 83, was recently honoured with the prestigious Etoile d’Or award at the Marrakech International Film Festival. At the opening night of the festival, Ranveer gave an impromptu performance on the Bajirao Mastani song Malhari.

As he received his award, Ranveer said, “This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people’s burden.”

While talking to the press at the event, Ranveer spoke about how film actor Shah Rukh Khan has previously received the same honour. “It’s an honour to receive the Etoile d’Or on such a grand platform. One of my idols Mr Shah Rukh Khan has also received the same award and when I was at the palace, I saw a picture of him holding the same trophy. Filled with gratitude and truly overwhelmed today,” he said. The festival has previously also honoured Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, and celebrated 100 years of Indian cinema in 2012.

Later, at Marrakech’s famous Jemaa El Fna Square, Ranveer interacted with his audience before the screening of Bajirao Mastani at an open-air auditorium. Here too, Ranveer danced and performed a rap song from Gully Boy. “You put me on a stage and give me a mike, and I feel compelled to sing you a song, or do you a dance, or show you a movie, or tell you a story,” he said.

Ranveer was last seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. His upcoming films include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.