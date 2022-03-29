Ranveer Singh dances with Union Minister Anurag Thakur at Dubai Expo, video goes viral. Watch

Ranveer Singh brings the party with him wherever he goes. The actor recently attended the India Expo in Dubai, where he was seen dancing with Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a video posted by Thakur on Twitter. While sharing the video on Twitter, Thakur wrote, “The power of Bollywood transcends barriers!”

Anurag Thakur was there to hold a conversation with the actor on “The Global Reach of Indian Media & Entertainment Industry” at the India Pavilion. In the video, Ranveer, dressed in a red sherwani, is seen jovially pulling Thakur towards him, and the two start dancing on the “Malhari” song from Singh’s 2015 epic historical romance film Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As the two started dancing, the crowd cheered for them enthusiastically.

About representing India at the expo, Thakur told ANI, “People have gathered in huge numbers to witness India Pavilion at Dubai Expo. People are excited to watch Indian exhibitions including Yoga, Ayurveda, tourism, textile, cosmic world, and cinema world. Around 17 lakh people have visited India Pavilion.”

Ranveer, on the other hand, was quoted as saying, “Indian entertainment is going to explode globally. Our stories resonate with people and transcend cultural boundaries and Indians abroad connect with India through films.”

Ranveer, after winding up this event, was seen accompanying his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, at the TIME100 Impact Awards held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on Monday night.

Ranveer will next be seen in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar. He has other films in the pipeline, including Cirkus by Rohit Shetty, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, directed by Karan Johar.