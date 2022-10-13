Cornered Ranveer Singh shakes a leg with Neeraj Chopra after Kapil Dev backs out: ‘Tu aur main hi bache kake’

Actor Ranveer Singh shook a leg with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra at an awards show in Delhi on Wednesday. Videos of Ranveer dancing with the Olympic gold medalist have been shared online. Neeraj won the award at the Indian of the Year 2022 awards, organised by CNN-News18.

Ranveer presented Neeraj with the award alongside former cricketer Kapil Dev. The actor played the cricketing legend in the film 83, which dramatised the Indian team’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

At the event, the host asked Ranveer to teach Neeraj how to dance, on popular demand. While Ranveer was initially hesitant, he agreed. “Phasa rakha hai aapne, chaliye play kijiye (You’ve got me trapped, alright let’s do it).” The video showed a nervous Neeraj looking around to see if anybody would be willing to join him on stage, as he didn’t want to dance alone. When a couple of people from the audience refused, Ranveer told him, “Tu aur main hi bache kake (It’s just you and me brother).” Neeraj then had the idea of roping in Kapil Dev as well, but he backed out as well.

But like a good sport, he went ahead with it, and the two danced to the song “Mera Wala Dance” from Ranveer’s film Simmba. Ranveer said that he has seen Neeraj in commercials, and believes that the athlete will act in his own biopic, if and when it is made.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra won the gold in javelin throw. He is one of only two Indians to have won an individual Olympic gold medal, the other being Abhinav Bindra. He is the first track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold for India. Ranveer was last seen in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and will next be seen in Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.