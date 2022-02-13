Ranveer Singh reunites with Alia Bhatt for a fun, impromptu dance on ‘Dholida’ at Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. Watch

As Alia Bhatt is promoting her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, with full force, her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh joined her during the film’s promotions in Mumbai recently. The duo danced to the film’s recently released song “Dholida.”

Sharing the video of Ranveer dancing along with her, Alia took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Also look who graced us with his star presence 🤍⭐.”

One of Ranveer’s fan clubs shared the video on Twitter too. Watch:

Update : When Ranveer Singh graced with his star presence the promotions of #GangubaiKathiawadi with Alia Bhatt 😍🔥💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/2SoBTfDEuK — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) February 12, 2022

In the video posted by Alia, we can see the two actors recreating the hook step of ”Dholida” together. Ranveer was seen dressed in casuals, whereas Alia was draped in a white floral saree. Alia has been wearing whites while promoting the film, going with the film’s theme colour.

With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time, the filmmaker earlier worked with Ranveer in three films, namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. All the three films also starred Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, after Gully Boy, Alia and Ranveer are reuniting for Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime-drama tracing the life of a simple girl named Gangubai from Kathiawad, who became the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. It is touted to be loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 30 2020, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film’s release plan got delayed and it will now come in theatres on February 25.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles and Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi in significant cameos.