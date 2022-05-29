Ranveer Singh dances to RRR’s Naatu Naatu, to perform on IPL 2022 finale. Watch BTS video

Indian Premiere League 2022 is going to have its star-studded finale today. During the event, cricket fans will witness breathtaking performances by A-listers. Ranveer Singh, who is one of the performers at the event, took to his Instagram account to share a video in which he was seen practicing his moves on several songs. The actor is going to perform during IPL 2022 finale, which will see Gujarat’s Titans and Rajasthan Royals competing against each other for winner’s trophy.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, “Capacity Crowd? …. Just bring it! ✊🏽⚡⚡⚡ Tune in to watch me live performing at the Closing ceremony of Tata IPL Final 2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar today at 6.25 pm.”

The video shows Ranveer understanding the choreography and performing hook steps of popular songs. The actor will be seen performing on Vijay’s “Vaathi coming” and also on RRR’s “Naatu Naatu”, which saw Ram Charan and Jr NTR matching steps.

As soon as Ranveer shared the video, his fans and friends from the industry commented on the post. Arjun Kapoor was one of the first to comment on the video. “Nacho nacho Baba,” the comment read. Ranveer’s fans were assured that he is going to rock his performance on the stage. “Nobody can beat your energy,” a fan wrote, while another mentioned, “Can’t wait for this performance.” Earlier this week, Ranveer was seen burning the dance floor on Karan Johar’s 50th birthday. He marked his presence at the event right after paying a visit to Deepika Padukone at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

On the work front, Ranveer’s latest release Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to perform at the box office. Now, the actor is looking forward to Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which is set to hit the screens later this year.