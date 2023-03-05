scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Ranveer Singh dances in the snow as he shoots for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song in Kashmir. See photos and videos

After Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's photos from Kashmir are doing rounds on social media. The actors are shooting for a romantic song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ranveer Singh is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. (Photo: Kashmir Ahead)
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are in Kashmir to shoot a song for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. As the actors filmed in the snow-capped mountains, fans were quick to share BTS photos and videos from the set. A video also doing rounds on social media sees the on-screen couple enjoying the scenic location as they shot.

In the photos, Ranveer Singh is dressed in a black and white long overcoat to keep him warm as he shoots amid the snow. The Bajirao Mastani actor also got spotted shooting for a dance sequence along with a choreographer. There is also a still where a few in the crew throw snow at him for that perfect shot.

Earlier, photos and videos of Alia Bhatt had emerged on social media. In the same, she is seen shooting for the song in Gulmarg, wearing a red turtleneck sweater with a matching red blazer. The actor is also seen wearing a nose ring that her character will be flaunting in the film.

A local news channel shared a video of the actors shooting in Kashmir. As per its reports, with them coming to the valley, tourism is bound to grow in the coming days. The team reportedly shot a romantic song sequence in the picturesque location. Also, as per Bollywood Hungama, the song is a tribute to the late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

 

Recently, Karan Johar, who is making his directorial comeback with the film, took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures from Kashmir. The director, who was waiting for the weather to clear up, wrote in the caption, “The advantage of your DOP waiting for weather is that I get to pose for him.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi and is produced by Dharma Productions. The movie was earlier supposed to release on April 28, however, it has since been postponed to July 28.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 10:54 IST
