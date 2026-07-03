Ranveer Singh dances at cousin’s Goa wedding, picks up the groom. Watch

Ranveer Singh has been the center of attention since the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar franchise. Now, the actor has made headlines again, and this time, for hearty personal reasons. A few pictures of Ranveer from his cousin Saumya Hingorani’s wedding celebrations have surfaced on social media. The actor attended the ceremony last year in December, with wife Deepika Padukone. The unseen viral photo and video feature Ranveer having a special dancing moment with his cousin at the wedding.

The wedding photographer recently shared a special moment from the mehendi ceremony, held at Sacri Villa in Goa. In the image, Ranveer can be seen in a green kurta pyjama with black sunglasses, dancing with a wide smile. Along with the post, the photographer shared a sweet note, which read, “The beginning of forever, celebrated through dancing feet, heartfelt laughter, and the timeless beauty of Mehendi traditions.”