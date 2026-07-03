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Ranveer Singh dances at cousin’s Goa wedding, picks up the groom. Watch
Actor Ranveer Singh's unseen dancing pictures from his cousin's wedding in Goa, have been going viral on social media. He attended the ceremony last year with wife Deepika Padukone.
Ranveer Singh has been the center of attention since the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar franchise. Now, the actor has made headlines again, and this time, for hearty personal reasons. A few pictures of Ranveer from his cousin Saumya Hingorani’s wedding celebrations have surfaced on social media. The actor attended the ceremony last year in December, with wife Deepika Padukone. The unseen viral photo and video feature Ranveer having a special dancing moment with his cousin at the wedding.
The wedding photographer recently shared a special moment from the mehendi ceremony, held at Sacri Villa in Goa. In the image, Ranveer can be seen in a green kurta pyjama with black sunglasses, dancing with a wide smile. Along with the post, the photographer shared a sweet note, which read, “The beginning of forever, celebrated through dancing feet, heartfelt laughter, and the timeless beauty of Mehendi traditions.”
In another clip, Ranveer can be seen enjoying a lively moment, dancing and hugging Saumya, and having light-hearted moments with his family. “An evening wrapped in colour, music, and the warmth of family. At the enchanting Sacri Villa, Goa, Saumya & Samraaj’s Mehndi night came alive with joyous celebrations, heartfelt moments, and unforgettable memories. Made even more special as Saumya celebrated this beautiful chapter surrounded by her loved ones, including her brother, Ranveer Singh. A night of dancing, laughter, and love where every beat told a story and every smile became a memory to cherish forever,” the caption read.
ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh shares a message as Dhurandhar releases in Japan, eyes RRR’s Rs 139 cr record
Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pictures from the wedding ceremony emerged on the internet, last year. In the glimpses, the actor couple was seen participating actively in the ceremonies and fulfilling traditional responsibilities. They arrived at the event in co-ordinated red ensembles.
Ranveer Singh’s next project
On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently basking under the success of Aditya Dhar’s record-breaking Dhurandhar franchise. The film stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in key roles. Dhurandhar collected Rs 1,307.35 crore at the worldwide box office, while Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned Rs 1,813.39 crore globally.
The actor will next be seen in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller helmed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Produced by Maa Kasam Films, the movie also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and will go on ghe floors later this year.
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