Ranveer Singh credits Karan Johar for his ‘hypebeast’ fashion instinct: ‘Bhagvan aisa dost…’

Ranveer Singh says he pinches himself every single day, when realisation hits him that he’s come a long way in life. The actor, who took time off for an Ask Me Anything session with his fans on Instagram, had candid confessions about what keeps him going.

“I believed in my abilities. I refused to give up on my dream. I was hungry. I was foolish. I didn’t have a Plan B. It was do or die,” Ranveer said when asked by a user how he managed to never give up.

Ranveer, who made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, has completed over a decade in the business, delivering several blockbusters and carving a niche. His successful movies include Lootera, Ram-Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy and the recent 83.

Another fan of Ranveer asked him the secret behind his ever happy and positive outlook. Ranveer replied, “I count my blessings. I feel immense and often overwhelming gratitude. I try and pay kindness forward. Our life is full of suffering and existence is agonising… But as Chaplin said, ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it.””

Ranveer Singh with wife Deepika Padukone during the screening of 83. (Photo: Express Archives) Ranveer Singh with wife Deepika Padukone during the screening of 83. (Photo: Express Archives)

Ranveer, at his funniest best, credited filmmaker Karan Johar for his fashion sense. “The frequent raids on your expansive closet. Bhagvan sab ko Karan jaisa dost de!” he wrote. The actor called Dennis Rodman as his fashion inspiration, and revealed that he drinks 10 liters water everyday. He also picked Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery as a film he’d never get bored of watching.

Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, and Pooja Hegde in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He had something to say about working with Pooja too. “Delightful! We are cackling like geese all day,” he said.