‘Ranveer Singh couldn’t move because of the pain, he clipped his stomach for a scene in Lootera’: Anurag Kashyap recalls actor’s ‘conviction’

Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has praised Ranveer Singh for his unwavering dedication to acting, stressing that his commitment goes far beyond the current box office craze. Recalling an incident from the 2013 film Lootera, which was produced by Anurag Kashyap, he lauded Ranveer’s dedication to the craft.

Recalling an incident when he clipped his stomach for a scene in the film Lootera, which also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap spoke about Ranveer, in a conversation with Miss Malini. He revealed that Ranveer had secretly clipped his stomach during a crucial scene to physically experience pain, but he pushed himself so far that he eventually had to be airifted and hospitalised.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer drops down to single digits; earns Rs 1,665 cr

“We are hearing stories about Dhurandhar and how he and Arjun Rampal injured and hurt each other. So, that’s how far they went for the role, and the film got amazing numbers, right? But Ranveer Singh, in his second film Lootera, when he gets shot in the climax and to feel that right feeling, he took a clip without telling anyone and clipped himself on the stomach,” Anurag said. The director added, “He went so far as an actor to create that, we had to take him to the hospital.”

Anurag Kashyap highlighted that while Lootera did not achieve the commercial success of Dhurandhar, it showcased the actor’s deep conviction and passion for his craft. “The film (Lootera) didn’t do the numbers of Dhurandhar, but it’s that man’s conviction. He didn’t share his pain with anyone. Nobody came to know till he (Ranveer) couldn’t move,” shared Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap wrote Bombay Velvet for Ranveer Singh

Anurag must have been certainly impressed by Ranveer’s dedication and so when he planned to make Bombay Velvet, his first choice was Ranveer. In an earlier chat with SCREEM, he shared, “The film was not a high-budget film initially. It was sold at a very high budget, and it took me time to get around to that, and to the change of actor. Earlier, when I wrote it, it was for Ranveer Singh. He was much fresher then. But everybody sold it on the basis of Ranbir, and the actor changed. It took me at least a year to wrap my head around it.”

On the Game Changers podcast, Anurag shared that the film’s budget went from Rs 28 crore to Rs 90 crore when they changed the lead actor.

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More on Dhurandhar 2

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also saw Dhurandhar: The Revenge along with his upcoming film Spirit’s star Prabhas. Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X to strongly defend Dhurandhar 2, slamming those labeling the film as propaganda and praising it as “outstanding.” He urged critics to look beyond surface-level judgments, backing the film’s intent and storytelling.

Reacting to the praise, director Aditya Dhar shared a heartfelt note on X, expressing admiration for Vanga’s conviction and honesty. Calling him someone who “stands his ground”.

Dhurandhar 2 box office

According to the trade site Sacnilk Dhurandhar 2’s net domestic collection now stands at Rs 1,048.42 crore by Day 22 while the worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 1,665.23 cr.