scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Ranveer Singh says ‘Meri na ghar pe nahin chalti hai, na office mein’ after Ashish Chanchlani demands him to show Cirkus trailer, watch video

Ashish Chanchlani shared the video where he walks into Rohit Shetty's office and heads to the terrace where he sees the cast of Cirkus playing a game of cricket. He demands to see the trailer, and everyone keeps insisting that the trailer will be out on December 2.

Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh with Ashish Chanchlani (Photo: Instagram/ Ashish Chanchlani)

Comedian Ashish Chanchlani ‘raided’ Rohit Shetty’s office and demanded to see the trailer of his upcoming directorial Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Ashish shared the video where he walks into the office and heads to the terrace where he sees the cast and crew playing cricket. He demands to see the trailer of Cirkus, and everyone keeps insisting that it will be out on December 2.

In the video, Ashish demands Ranveer to show him the trailer, who answers, “Dekh bhai, meri na ghar pe nahi chalti hai, na office mein, how can I show the trailer to you?” Pooja tells him to go away as he is troubling her a lot and Varun Sharma insists that they just want to play a game of cricket. Finally, Rohit turns up, and then the cast pushes Ashish out of sight with cricket bats. Johnny Lever promises him that the trailer is “amazing”, but he would have to wait for a while.

The teaser for Cirkus had released a while ago, where it was revealed that the story would take place in the 1960s. The film also stars Tiku Talsania, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vrajesh Hirjee. It is inspired by Gulzar-Sanjeev Kumar movie Angoor, which in turn is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 05:54:50 pm
Next Story

Kriti Sanon’s ‘heart goes Dhak Dhak’ for Madhuri Dixit as they dance to ‘Badi Mushkil Baba Badi Mushkil’. Watch video

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra’s family holiday in London
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close