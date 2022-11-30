Ranveer Singh says ‘Meri na ghar pe nahin chalti hai, na office mein’ after Ashish Chanchlani demands him to show Cirkus trailer, watch video

Comedian Ashish Chanchlani ‘raided’ Rohit Shetty’s office and demanded to see the trailer of his upcoming directorial Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Ashish shared the video where he walks into the office and heads to the terrace where he sees the cast and crew playing cricket. He demands to see the trailer of Cirkus, and everyone keeps insisting that it will be out on December 2.

In the video, Ashish demands Ranveer to show him the trailer, who answers, “Dekh bhai, meri na ghar pe nahi chalti hai, na office mein, how can I show the trailer to you?” Pooja tells him to go away as he is troubling her a lot and Varun Sharma insists that they just want to play a game of cricket. Finally, Rohit turns up, and then the cast pushes Ashish out of sight with cricket bats. Johnny Lever promises him that the trailer is “amazing”, but he would have to wait for a while.

The teaser for Cirkus had released a while ago, where it was revealed that the story would take place in the 1960s. The film also stars Tiku Talsania, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vrajesh Hirjee. It is inspired by Gulzar-Sanjeev Kumar movie Angoor, which in turn is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors.