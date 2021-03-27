Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus enters final schedule, director Rohit Shetty calls it ‘hell of a ride so far’

Director Rohit Shetty has begun filming the final schedule of his upcoming film Cirkus. Described as Shetty’s take on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors, Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, with whom Shetty reunites after Simmba.

Rohit Shetty shared a photo from the film’s set on his Instagram profile. He captioned it, “It’s been a hell of a ride so far! And now… The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS.”

The film revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Ranveer Singh essays a double role for the first time in his career.

Produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie will be presented by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment. It will also star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma.

Cirkus will be presented by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series in association with Reliance Entertainment, and is scheduled to release on December 31.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is also looking forward to the release of the cop movie Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It is part of the Shetty’s cop universe