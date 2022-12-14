As Ranveer Singh visits Kapil Sharma Show with Cirkus cast, comedian asks Rohit Shetty: ‘You loot banks to hire…?’

It’s a full house at The Kapil Sharma Show and the jokes just won’t stop. The promo of the show’s latest episode gives a glimpse of the fun the cast of Ranveer Singh-led Cirkus had on the shoot.

The episode features Ranveer, director Rohit Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Patkar, Anil Charanjeett among others.

The presence of a huge star cast naturally led Kapil Sharma to crack a joke on Rohit Shetty’s penchant for big scale multi-starrers as he quipped, “Five artistes including the director is here. Twelve artistes are backstage and 250 are roaming in film city! It is that big a film! Rohit sir what do you do to make such films, bank loot te ho kya (do you rob a bank)?”

Pooja Hegde said the director is a bank in himself, before Rohit Shetty pointed at Kapil and replied, “He is the biggest bank,” leaving Kapil Sharma in splits.

The promo also teased endless gags, which also involved having lookalikes of Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar (from Sooryavanshi), Ajay Devgn (from Singham) and Ranveer. When an actor, in the get-up of Ranveer Singh–aping his trademark energy, jumping on the sets, kissing the camera–arrives on sets, the Gully Boy star along with the entire cast is seen breaking into laughter.

In the clip, Archana Puran Singh also complaints to Rohit Shetty, wondering why the filmmaker never cast her in his films after his 2012 comedy Bol Bachchan.

“Ranveer ke maa ke liye aapko he humna socha tha (we had thought of you for the role of Ranveer’s mother)”, Rohit Shetty said, to which Kapil Sharma added, “She’s thinking of the heroine’s part!” Ranveer, too, joined the joke and noted, “You are also wearing my (kind of) clothes!”

Cirkus will be the second film of Rohit Shetty in one year after 2021 Diwali release Sooryavanshi. Scheduled to release on December 23, Cirkus is the last Hindi film to release in 2022 and is hoping to bring cheer to the industry, which has had a lukewarm year at the box office.