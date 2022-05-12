Ranveer Singh cheers for Deepika Padukone as she becomes first Indian face for Louis Vuitton: ‘Serious flex, baby’

Actor Ranveer Singh often sets husband goals. He has been a constant cheerleader for his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. Now, as Deepika became the first Indian face for Louis Vuitton, Ranveer has reacted to one of the stills of the advertisement. Deepika features on an advertisement for leather handbags unveiled by the brand. She is seen in a short white outfit, holding the handbag.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ranveer shared Deepika’s picture from the ad, and wrote, “Serious flex, baby @deepikapadukone.” Ranveer also reacted to a news article about Deepika and shared it with the caption, “Baby,” in yet another Instagram story

Deepika has joined the league of Hollywood actor Emma Stone and Chinese actor Zhou Dongyu as the ambassadors for the luxury brand.

Ranveer Singh cheers for wife Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram) Ranveer Singh cheers for wife Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

On the professional front, Deepika is having a good outing. Apart from her endorsement deal, she is receiving even more international recognition. The actor is a part of the jury for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, for which she recently travelled to France.

Reacting to her achievement, Ranveer, in an interview with Film Companion, said, “I was like ‘waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film.’ That’s huge. I mean I thought to myself ‘yaar, mera kabhi number aayega kya. Mujhe kabhi bithayenge kya jury-vury pe? Aaj tak kisi ne bulaya nahi hai, kisi jury pe, ki aap decide karo kiska better hai performance (Will I also get such a chance? Will they ever make me a part of a jury. No one has ever invited me, on any jury, that you decide whose performance was better).”

The couple was last seen sharing screen space in cricket drama 83. Ranveer is currently promoting his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is scheduled to release in theatres this Friday, May 13. He also unveiled the first poster of his Rohit Shetty film, Cirkus which will be a Christmas release. He is currently shooting Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.