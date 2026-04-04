Ranveer Singh celebrates Dhurandhar’s success by dancing to Farhan Akhtar’s song amid Don 3 row. Watch

After delivering back-to-back hits with Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is currently one of the most talked-about actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor was recently seen at the third anniversary celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), where he brought his trademark energy to the event.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Ranveer is seen joining singers Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan on stage as they performed the hit track “Gallan Goodiyaan” from his film Dil Dhadakne Do, which was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Listening to the song from the audience, Ranveer couldn’t help himself—he jumped on stage and began performing the hook step. Shreya and Shankar joined in as well. The actor’s energy was palpable, with the entire audience rising to their feet, cheering, and dancing along. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also seen standing and cheering for Ranveer. The video ended with Shankar giving a shoutout to the actor, saying, “Give it up for the one and only Dhurandhar.”

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Ranveer Singh’s alleged fallout with Farhan Akhtar

While Ranveer danced to a song that was a part of a Farhan Akhtar production, the relationship between the two has reportedly turned sour. Ranveer was announced as the star of Don 3, to be directed by Farhan, however, the project was shelved after the success of the first part of Dhurandhar. Reports suggested that Farhan asked Ranveer to pay Rs 40 crore that his company spent in the pre-production of the film, and the star refused to pay the said amount.

Shefali Shah reminisces the making of Dil Dhadakne Do

Ranveer is receiving praise from all corners for his film. Recently, Shefali Shah shared an anecdote about how Ranveer made her feel welcome during their first meeting before the shoot of Dil Dhadakne Do. Shefali shared a video of her and Ranveer from a previous SCREEN Awards show and wrote, “I was at the dance rehearsal of Galla Gudiyan in a studio in Bombay, all the actors were pouring in while I stood at the side, trying to be invisible, giving awkward smiles and greeting all. And suddenly, from behind, I get lifted off the ground by trespassing arms. I was ready to snap when I heard a super excited voice gushing, ‘Shefu, let’s make a kick ass film.’… it was Ranveer. This was our very first interaction. And just like that, we became a team. That’s Ranveer, and that’s why I adore him so much. He has no filters. His ability to feel emotions and express them in all honesty is absolutely childlike.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

“His energy, enthusiasm and warmth are infectious. His passion for people, for anything he does, is infallible. Ran (I call him that out of affection) he treats you like you are important, and that’s very heartwarming. He’s 100% a team player. He knows the importance of every character, & he knows when to step back & just be a support to someone else, and that takes immense security & a deeper understanding that a film is a collaborative effort, not a certificate of individual achievements,” added Shefali.

Shefali went on to laud Ranveer’s acting skills and how he makes it look effortless. “If he’s in a film or even an ad, I’ll watch it just for him. He is simply one of the finest actors there is. and consistently so. His performances are so layered, and yet he makes it seem so simple and effortless. And that’s the beauty. Not once do you see Ranveer Singh the actor or his impeccable craft,” she wrote.

Ranveer’s current film Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 1,500 crore worldwide and is set to cross Rs 1,000 crore in India.