Years before Rs 1000 cr Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh had to face casting couch: ‘He tried to negotiate with me’

Ranveer Singh has delivered the highest grossing Hindi film of all time with the Dhurandhar franchise, and the actor, who was once known for being extravagant with his fashion choices, has completely mesmerised the audience with his performance as Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari. While Ranveer might be one of the most successful people in the Hindi film industry today, the actor went through his share of struggles before he got his first break with Yash Raj Films back in 2010. In some of his earlier interviews, Ranveer had opened up about facing casting couch where he was inappropriately propositioned by a casting agent.

In a chat with NDTV, Ranveer had shared that a “sleazy gentlemen” who was a casting agent, called him to his residence and when Ranveer handed over his portfolio, he barely looked at it. “He kept it on the side and he said, ‘You have to be smart, you have to be sexy. Whoever is smart and sexy, they move ahead. I can send you to a lot of offices, then you will tell me, take, touch…’” Ranveer recalled.

The Dhurandhar actor said that he was in “complete shock” with whatever was happening. “He had the gall to try and negotiate with me. He said, ‘Okay, we won’t do anything, just let me touch it’. Then he said, ‘Okay, I will only see it’. I was like ‘no’. He was heartbroken when I said no and left that place, like a jilted lover,” he shared and added that he later got to know that the same agent had tried to be inappropriate with another struggling actor as well. “It’s a very real thing that happens. I have experienced it first hand,” he said.

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In another chat with Zoom, Ranveer said that when he was sitting across from this casting agent, he had many thoughts in his head. “There were many thoughts running in my head when he was propositioning me in his sleazy way. I thought I will just storm out of here or I am going to punch this guy in the face or I am going to yell at him,” he shared and added that he decided to turn it into an “acting observational exercise” and so he continued to sit there.

“I observed this conversation as a third party. I was observing him as a sleazy casting agent so in the future, after having observed him, if I was to ever play a character like that, I would model it on him. I would base my character on him,” he said and summarised it as a “crazy experience.”

Ranveer Singh has been in the movies for 16 years now. His latest release Dhurandhar 2 has earned over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office in a week’s time.

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DISCLAIMER: This article contains sensitive themes related to personal struggle and the casting couch. The experiences shared are for informational purposes and reflect the actor’s personal journey; they should not be taken as professional or legal advice regarding industry practices.