Ranveer Singh captures ‘most serious’ director Rohit Shetty as he drives a toy car, watch video

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on a film’s set. As the video begins, Singh introduces Shetty as “the most serious stunt director of the country”. Towards the end, the filmmaker realises that the Simmba actor is recording him as he asks him, “Abbe tu shoot kar raha hai? (are you shooting this?)”

“Takes his job very seriously @itsrohitshetty 🤣🤣🤣” Singh captioned the video.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are currently working on their film Cirkus. The film, which is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play The Comedy of Errors, also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma. It is expected to hit theatres this year.

Earlier, Ranveer had posted photos from the sets of Cirkus. He had captioned the photos, “Cirkus ke set pe Simmba 2 ki fielding! @itsrohitshetty #behindthescenes #2yearsofsimmba.”

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s 2018 film Simmba was a huge hit. It was the third movie in the filmmaker’s Singham franchise. The fourth film in the franchise, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar as an ATS officer, was scheduled to release in 2020. But, it got delayed due to the pandemic. Now, the film is expected to hit theatres this summer.