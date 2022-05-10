Ranveer Singh calls Shah Rukh Khan a pioneer of Indian entertainment: ‘Inhone jo mall banaya, usme hum dukaan chala rahe hain’

Ranveer Singh is no more overtly critical of his performances. “I’m just kinder to myself,” he says. The actor, who’s gearing up for the release of his next movie, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, agrees that he has many characters living inside him.

Joking that his team feels he’s “mildly schizophrenic”, Ranveer shared that Karan Johar once told him, “You have so many people inside you, we just don’t know which one we’re going to get on any particular day.”

Ranveer further referred to how lyricist Javed Akhtar once asked Gauri Khan about Shah Rukh Khan in a unique way. Akhtar asked Gauri, “How are they?” pointing out at the multiple characters SRK carries inside him.

Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan at Screen Awards in 2014. (Photo: Express Archives) Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan at Screen Awards in 2014. (Photo: Express Archives)

Further lauding Shah Rukh for his contribution to Indian cinema, Ranveer called the superstar “true greatness and a pioneer in Indian entertainment industry.” He was speaking to Film Companion.

“He’s a king for a reason. Inhone jo mall banaya hai, usme hum apni choti si dukaan chala rahe hain (We all are running our small shops inside the mall he’s build!). He’s made Indian entertainment, what it is. Such is his contribution. He made award shows, live shows, advertising, film promotions. He’s the benchmark, the norm. He defines it all. He’s the original gangster. I really love him and have a great amount of respect for him and I can’t wait to see him back on screen,” Ranveer added.

The actor will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, where he plays a Gujarati man on the run with his pregnant wife. He wants to protect his unborn daughter from his father, who desires a grandson and an heir to his village sarpanch position.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is being touted as a movie Ranveer has never done before, that touches upon themes like misogyny, female foeticide and gender disparity. The movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

“My ambition to excel is such that there’s absolutely no margin for anything less than great,” Ranveer added in the aforementioned interview.