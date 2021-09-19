Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone ‘queen’, tells her to warm up the food as he is coming home soon

Actor Ranveer Singh hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, and in his usual cheerful manner, addressed questions related to his diet, workout sessions, Deepika Padukone, and his films, including Gully Boy and Gunday.

Deepika sent him a question, “When are you coming home?” Ranveer responded to her question by replying, “Khana Garam Kar Lo Baby, Main Abhi Buss Ponch Hi Rha Hoon” (heat up the food baby, I’m coming home). A fan asked him to define Deepika in a word, and he answered, “Queen.” Ranveer and Deepika got married in a private wedding at Lake Como in 2018, after over six years of dating. The two often share playful posts about each other, which is instantly picked up by fans and re-shared on fan pages.

A fan asked about his film Gunday, which featured Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He responded, “The experience made it a cult classic for me!” He tagged Arjun and Priyanka as well in the post. Arjun, who shares a close friendship with Ranveer asked him, “How are you so sexy, baba?” He answered, “Aap ki training!”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in ’83, with Ranveer Singh, where he plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. Apart from that, Deepika also has an untitled Shakun Batra film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with Pathan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.