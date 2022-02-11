Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone’s performance in Gehraiyaan: ‘Such nuanced and heartfelt artistry’

Ranveer Singh is in awe of his wife Deepika Padukone’s performance in her latest release, Gehraiyaan. Ranveer, who watched the Shakun Batra directorial at an earlier screening, heaped praise on Deepika in his latest social media post.

Sharing an adorable click of himself kissing Deepika, Ranveer wrote the lyrics of Gehraiyaan’s hit number “Doobey” in the caption. He added, “Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby!”

Ranveer Singh also said he is proud of Deepika Padukone. “Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan,” he concluded the post.

Ranveer’s appreciation post for Deepika received a lot of love from the couple’s fans and colleagues. Mouni Roy, Zoya Akhtar, Rakul Preet Singh, Ankur Tewari, and Anaita Shroff Adajania left heart emojis in the comments section.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Deepika Padukone had called Ranveer Singh her cheerleader, her foremost fan. She said, “I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel.”

Gehraiyaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 2-star rating and wrote, “This foursome should have been a throbbing hot mess, emotions spilling out from tightly-reined-in histories, searing us. Director Shakun Batra proved himself adept at mining painful complexities in ‘Kapoor & Sons’. ‘Gehraiyaan’ doesn’t dig deep enough; it is too designed and choppy.”