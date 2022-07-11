scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Ranveer Singh buys Rs 119 cr quadruplex apartment, becomes Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s neighbour: reports

Ranveer Singh has reportedly bought a sprawling new property in Bandra, that's located around Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Salman's Galaxy apartment.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 9:21:15 am
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh has bought a new property in Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have got a new neighbbour in Ranveer Singh. The latter has reportedly bought a sprawling new property near SRK’s Mannat and Salman’s Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ranveer and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani have booked a luxury quadruplex apartment worth around Rs 119 crore (Rs 118.94 crore). The property has been registered under their Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, and it is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the under-construction building called Sagar Resham.

Also read |Ranveer Singh breaks down in the face of immense pain in Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

HT reported that it is an old building being redeveloped, and Ranveer’s apartment has a 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. That’s not all. It also comes with 19 parking slots, for which Ranveer and his father have already paid stamp duty of Rs 7.13 crore for transaction.

A self-proclaimed Bollywood fan, Ranveer has time and again expressed his adulation for actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. And with his new investment, his dream of being close to them will be coming true. The two Khans currently live in the same stretch of Bandra.

Also read |Ranveer Singh says he was ‘very on’ for his suhagraat, talks about quickies in vanity vans: ‘There’s a risk element involved’

On the world front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the production of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He will be reuniting with Rohit Shetty in Cirkus, opposite Pooja Hegde.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

