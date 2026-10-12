Ranveer Singh buys BMW i7 worth over Rs 2 crore, adds second electric car to his garage 

Ranveer Singh reportedly adds the BMW i7 luxury electric sedan to his garage, making it his second electric car after the GMC Hummer EV.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
2 min readBengaluruOct 12, 2026 11:50 AM IST
ranveer singh carRanveer Singh has reportedly bought a BMW i7 worth over Rs 2 crore.
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Ranveer Singh has reportedly added a BMW i7 luxury electric sedan to his impressive car collection. The actor was seen driving the new car on Mumbai roads.

In the clip shared online, Ranveer was seen walking out of the showroom as he took the new car home. Ranveer can be seen, dressed all black, as he himself drove the new car on the streets of Mumbai.

The BMW i7 is priced at over Rs 2 crore, depending on the variant and specifications.

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The purchase comes after BMW India appointed Ranveer as its brand ambassador, although the car is reported to be a personal purchase.

Watch Ranveer Singh’s new car’s video here:

 

The BMW i7 becomes the second electric vehicle in Ranveer’s garage after the GMC Hummer EV. Known for his love of luxury automobiles, the actor also owns several high-end cars, including a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Range Rover and Aston Martin Rapide S.

 

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The BMW 7 Series is a popular luxury sedan among Bollywood celebrities, with Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Jeetendra, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood among the stars who own the premium car.

On the personal front, Ranveer Singh and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19, 2026. The couple are already parents to their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, who was born on September 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for his next major project, Pralay, an end-of-the-world action and survival thriller set in Mumbai. Directed by Jai Mehta, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan. It is being produced by Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios, Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal’s True Story Films, and Ranveer’s Maa Kasam Films. The film officially went on floors in Mumbai in August 2026.

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