Ranveer Singh buys BMW i7 worth over Rs 2 crore, adds second electric car to his garage 

Ranveer Singh has reportedly added a BMW i7 luxury electric sedan to his impressive car collection. The actor was seen driving the new car on Mumbai roads.

In the clip shared online, Ranveer was seen walking out of the showroom as he took the new car home. Ranveer can be seen, dressed all black, as he himself drove the new car on the streets of Mumbai.

The BMW i7 is priced at over Rs 2 crore, depending on the variant and specifications.

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The purchase comes after BMW India appointed Ranveer as its brand ambassador, although the car is reported to be a personal purchase.